Barbara Kay Holliday (born August 20, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas) died April 13, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, surrounded by her family after a short illness.
She graduated from Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio with High Honors in 1970. She attended Trinity University in San Antonio, the University of Texas at Austin, and graduated with a BFA degree from the University of Arizona in 1975. She worked as a "starving artist" in Santa Fe and Taos, NM, and Manitou Springs, CO, until she attended Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute, receiving a certificate in 1982. She worked as a graphic designer for Shell Oil in Houston, TX, and in Bakersfield, CA, and then for the New Mexico Film Office and Economic Development Department until she retired. Barbara was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend; an outstanding artist; a proud "cat lady"; and enthusiastic movie buff.
She was preceded in death by her parents Terrell C. and Adeline S. Holliday, and brother Lawrence C. Holliday. She is survived by her niece, Lawrence's daughter Jocelyn M. Holliday; by brother Vance T. Holliday, sister-in-law Diane, and niece Xi Heping; and by caring, thoughtful friends in Texas and New Mexico. She will be missed by all.
At her request there will be no services or memorials.
Donations can be sent to the or the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2020