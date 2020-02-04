Home

Barbara Kay Vordenbaum Pino


1941 - 2020
Barbara Kay Vordenbaum Pino Obituary

Barbara Kay Vordenbaum Pino, Ph.D. was born May 13, 1941, in San Antonio to Alton and Ottile (Boetke) Vordenbaum, both of whom were members of pioneer Texas families.

Barbara attended San Antonio public schools, graduating Valedictorian from Thomas Jefferson High School to which she later returned as a Teacher of French and Spanish. After earning a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin, she became a Professor of Spanish and Education at Southwest Texas State University. She was a member of the founding faculty of the University of Texas at San Antonio where she taught for more than 30 years until her retirement as Associate Professor Emerita.

In 1984, she married Dr. Frank Pino, Jr., the Chairman of the Foreign Language Division at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Both Drs. Frank and Barbara Pino were scholars and patrons of Hispanic Culture in San Antonio and Texas. They were among the founders of El Patronato de la Cultura Hispanoamericana and Los Sembradores of San Antonio Educational Foundation and served several terms as co-presidents. Longtime members of the Bulverde United Methodist Church, they were active in the Choir.

Dr. Barbara Pino was a member of the San Antonio Conservation Society and the Symphony League and was honored as a member of the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame in 2001. In the fall of 2019, she was selected as a Yellow Rose recipient from the Governor of the State of Texas as an outstanding role model for professional women.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, and survived by her many cousins, colleagues, and friends. For many years, both Barbara and Frank were cared for with devotion by Adela Navarro, Belem Tovar, and Alvaro Galván, to whom her family extends profound gratitude and thanks.

SERVICES

The Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bulverde United Methodist Church, 28300 US-281, San Antonio, TX 78260.

A Reception will follow at the Church. She will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park alongside her husband, Frank, her parents, and Frank's mother in a private ceremony.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 4, 2020
