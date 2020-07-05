On Sunday, June 28th 2020, we said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and dear friend, Barbara Kessler Banker, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara was born in 1931 in Nowata, Oklahoma to Ethel Hansen and Homer William Kessler. Barbara married her sweetheart Cal C. Banker and together they raised their dear daughter Kathy and built their business, Williams Insulation. Barbara served as president of the company, and was a pioneer in the business world as a strong and influential woman among men.

In addition to being a proud and loving mother to Kathy, a supergram to her 5 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and president of Williams Insulation, Barbara dedicated her life to civic and volunteer military service. She served as a founding member of Centro 21, as a chairman on the San Antonio Urban Renewal Board, a member of the Board of Examiners and Appeals, and a member of the Steering Committee for Muscular Dystrophy Telethons. Barbara was a founding member of the World Affairs Council, served as director of the Greater San Antonio Builder's Association, and was a member of the International Women's Forum. She served as vice chairman for the Bexar County Hospital District Fund Development Board, an advisory trustee for St. Mary's University & UTSA School of Business, and director of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce. Barbara served as chairman for the Military Affairs Council, co-chairman of the Air Force Community Council, and co-chairman of the Army Community Council.

She served as a founding member of San Antonio 100 and the Texas Women's Alliance, vice president and board member of the American Heart Association, and a member of the advisory council for the South Texas Women's Chamber of Commerce. Barbara also served as a trustee for the VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority, President of the Alamo Chapter of the Assoc. U.S. Army, member of the Dome Advisory Committee, and a member of the USO Board of Directors. Barbara was a devoted member of the Rotary Club of San Antonio/Rotary Club International. Barbara was awarded the Walter W. McAllister Senior Patriotism Award. Of all of her achievements and awards, she was most proud of the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, awarded by the U.S. Army.

Barbara loved life and loved the people who made her life so rich and happy. She loved seeing the world and adventuring with Cal, doting on her grandchildren, dancing, skiing, fishing, and shopping. She loved red lipstick, white pants, pretty shoes, and diamonds. She truly had a heart as big as Texas and making others happy was what brought her the most joy.

She is survived by her dear daughter Kathleen Banker Mask, her grandchildren Laurie and Matt Romney, Amy and Jed Clark, Paige and Justice Smith, Lindsey and Ben Clark, J.C. and Tiana Liljenquist, her great-grandchildren Chloe, Nick, Mia, Nate, Tatum, Phoebe, Gunnar, Josie, Lily, Bridgette, Cal, Georgia, Millie, Evie, and Joey. Barbara is also survived by her dear cousins

Ruth Payne and JoAnn Falkenburg, who were much more like her sisters. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel Hansen and Homer William Kessler, her brother Bill Kessler, and her husband Cal C. Banker. She was lucky to have found love and companionship in the last part of her life with John Davidson, with whom she loved traveling, dining, and nights in with martinis and prosecco. Barbara is loved and will be missed by a network of wonderful and devoted friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a video tribute will be made available for viewing. Please see Barbara's obituary and service page on www.missionparks.com for details and link to the online video tribute.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name will be welcomed by Cancer Center Council, 7979 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78229.