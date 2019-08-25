|
March 23, 1934 - August 15, 2019
Barbara was born in Indio, CA to Richard & Seresa Saddler.
Barbara grew up in California and always had a sense of adventure.
In February 1952, she graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. She left for Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, TX in April 1952. Barbara was a teletype operator stationed at South Rieslys, England, where she met & later married TSgt. Austin "Ike" Sutton, and the adventure continued.
The couple was stationed at Edwards AFB CA. Two sons were born there, Curtis and Kelly. Terry was born in Upland CA while Barbara was assisting in the care of her father during his illness.
In 1957, the family moved to Izmir, Turkey where their daughter Teena was born.
Barbara was kept busy over the years caring for her family and doing things with the children. She was a den mother to her three sons & Brownie & Girl Scout leader to her daughter. Barbara got plenty of adventure by being a military wife and moving every three years to places most people only read about. They lived in England, Okinawa, Tokyo, Japan & Munich, Germany.
In 1976, the Suttons bought The House of Ceramics in San Antonio, TX. Barbara enjoyed the hobby supply business & enjoyed ceramics and making porcelain dolls. She later did cross stitching, scrapbooking and was an avid reader. Throughout her life she never lost her love of the ocean, drives in the mountains, and dancing!
Barbara retired in Grand Junction, CO and lived there for 17 years. Later moving to Amarillo, TX, she continued to travel between the two states, making friends in both places.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ike.
She leaves behind four adult children: Terry Sutton of Grand Junction, CO; Curtis Sutton & wife Martha of San Antonio, TX; Kelly Sutton & wife Julie of Boerne, TX; and daughter Teena Donovan & husband Jim of Longwood, FL. Eight grandsons: Bradley, Mark, David, Lindsey, Trevor, Jamie, Austin & Christian.
Three granddaughters: Stacy, Tiffany & Margaret. One great grandson: Thomas.
Now Barbara's biggest adventure begins! She left this world on August 15, 2019 and joins her husband Ike. Keep dancing!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to s, Paralyzed Veterans or another .
