Barbara Noake Striekert, 87, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
She was born October 17, 1932 to Joseph Alvin and Lucille Campbell Noake in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio in 1950. Barbara was married to Roy Robert Striekert, Jr. on November 8, 1952, in San Antonio, Texas.
She is preceded in death by Roy and their daughter, Linda Anne Striekert. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Striekert Bender and husband Blaise, of San Antonio; brother James Alvin Noake and wife Sharon, of Houston; and niece Larissa Yohana Noake and husband Shannon Halbrook and great niece Frances of Austin.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at St Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 East Pecan Street, San Antonio, TX, 78205.
Interment will be in the church columbarium immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020