|
|
Barbara Roper Wofford, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 10, 1932 in Fort Worth Texas, to Herschel and Eula Roper. Barbara was active at Jefferson United Methodist Church, Jefferson High School Alumni and Historical Society, Inspiration Hills Garden Club and Home Owners Association, Lamp Lighters, San Antonio Square and Round Dance Association, a lifetime member of P.T.A. A proud squire and property owner of the Jack Daniel's distillery. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Joe Wofford; parents, H.H. and Babe Roper. Barbara is survived by daughters, Terry Sue Vick (Randy), Barbara Cox (Bill); son, Patrick Wofford (Suzanne); grandchildren, Jillian Cox, Emily Songer (Adam), Elizabeth Vick, Joseph Vick, Kyle Wofford, Carly Wofford; great grandchildren, Archer Songer, Dean Songer, Mabel Songer. Barbara loved her family above all else and cherished her time with them.SERVICESATURDAY,FEBRUARY 15, 202010:00 A.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Food Bank or a Food Bank of your choice.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020