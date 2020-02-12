San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Barbara Roper Wofford, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 10, 1932 in Fort Worth Texas, to Herschel and Eula Roper. Barbara was active at Jefferson United Methodist Church, Jefferson High School Alumni and Historical Society, Inspiration Hills Garden Club and Home Owners Association, Lamp Lighters, San Antonio Square and Round Dance Association, a lifetime member of P.T.A. A proud squire and property owner of the Jack Daniel's distillery. She was preceded in death by, her husband, Joe Wofford; parents, H.H. and Babe Roper. Barbara is survived by daughters, Terry Sue Vick (Randy), Barbara Cox (Bill); son, Patrick Wofford (Suzanne); grandchildren, Jillian Cox, Emily Songer (Adam), Elizabeth Vick, Joseph Vick, Kyle Wofford, Carly Wofford; great grandchildren, Archer Songer, Dean Songer, Mabel Songer. Barbara loved her family above all else and cherished her time with them.

SERVICE

SATURDAY,

FEBRUARY 15, 2020

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Food Bank or a Food Bank of your choice.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020
