Barbara Russell Mascorro, age 82, died on October 4, 2019 in Dallas, Texas, beloved wife of Samuel A. Mascorro, Jr, mother of Samuel A. Mascorro, III, and Christopher Randall Mascorro.She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Russell Mascorro. She is survived by her husband, two sons, six grandchildren, and one sister.
Barbara was born at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas on December 18, 1936 to MSgt. Roger William Russell (USAF) and Ella Zunker Russell of Poth, Texas.
She enjoyed teaching Art History at various Dallas County Community Colleges and traveling extensively in Europe with her husband.
A graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas will be held at 1:00p.m.on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 17, 2019