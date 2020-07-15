Barbara Sue Baker, Webster, Pettinos was born August 23, 1936, to W.O. and Julia Baker in Floydada, Texas. She graduated from Floydada High School in 1954 and moved to Lubbock to attend Business College. In 1957, she met and married Donald R. Webster, and together they had three daughters.

In 1975, the Websters moved to San Antonio, where Sue pursued a career with North East School District in the Payroll Department. She retired in 1990 and enjoyed activities at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and also several Circles. She was a fifty-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron in Lubbock and Bexar Chapter in San Antonio. She also held several state offices. Additionally, she was also a member of San Antonio – Bexar Kiwanis Club.

Sue became a widow in 1999 and continued to live in San Antonio. In 2000, she married James Pettinos and loved his three children as her own: Warren and Diane Pettinos of Austin, Kay and John Chance of Bulverde, and Matt and Cathy Pettinos, of Houston.

She is survived by her husband, who gave her many years of great happiness. She is also survived by a brother, Billy Keith Baker of Haskell. She is also survived by three daughters: Carrie Friar, Cristie McClendon, and Julie Bledsoe. She is survived by the following grandchildren and spouses: Kenny and Amber Friar, Michael and Kelli Cool, Spencer and Kellyn Kirksmith, Reagan Grunwald

and Chloe Massingill, Kyle Grunwald and James Korzekwa, Bryant Daughtery, and Logan Bledsoe, Matthew McClendon and Holly Townsend, and Jacob and Carly McClendon. Her precious great grandchildren are Maddie Kay Friar, Jude Michael Cool, Emelia Grace Kirksmith, Dylan Lucas Grunwald and Elizabeth Joy McClendon.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020

4:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Rev. Michael Crocker will officiate. Interment will follow at a later date at Fort Sam National Cemetery.

