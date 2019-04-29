San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
223 E. Summit
San Antonio, TX
Barbara W. Ryan Obituary
July 16, 1925 - April 17, 2019
Barbara W. Ryan was born July 16, 1925 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She lived a life of faith and devotion to her family. She attended St. Cecilia's Grade School and St. Mary's High School. She wed James E. Ryan, Jr. in 1952. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia Wright; her husband, James (1999) and their son, James E. Ryan III (1983); her sister, Mary Edna Harrison and brother, Edward Wright. She is survived by her daughters: Joan Ryan and Patti San Marco and husband, Greg; her son, Mike Ryan and wife, Gay and grandson, Jim San Marco. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th beginning at 6:00 PM with recitation of the rosary in the chapel at 7:00 PM at Porter Loring on McCullough.

MASS OF THE RESURRECTION
TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2019
11:30 AM
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E. SUMMIT

Interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2019
