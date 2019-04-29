July 16, 1925 - April 17, 2019

Barbara W. Ryan was born July 16, 1925 and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She lived a life of faith and devotion to her family. She attended St. Cecilia's Grade School and St. Mary's High School. She wed James E. Ryan, Jr. in 1952. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Amelia Wright; her husband, James (1999) and their son, James E. Ryan III (1983); her sister, Mary Edna Harrison and brother, Edward Wright. She is survived by her daughters: Joan Ryan and Patti San Marco and husband, Greg; her son, Mike Ryan and wife, Gay and grandson, Jim San Marco. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29th beginning at 6:00 PM with recitation of the rosary in the chapel at 7:00 PM at Porter Loring on McCullough.



MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 2019

11:30 AM

OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

223 E. SUMMIT



Interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2019