Barbara Ann Springer (nee Welhausen) died at age 86 on July 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born at her paternal family ranch in Encinal, Texas, to Sarah Beryl (nee Cavender) and Rudolph Joseph Welhausen. Barbara lived at the family ranch, raised by her extended family after her father died when she was three, until moving with her mother to El Paso when she was five. She graduated from El Paso High School, then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government, with Highest Honors, from the University of Texas, Austin, earning a Pi Beta Kappa key for academic excellence. Following college Barbara married her high-school sweetheart, Thomas (Tom) Springer, and moved to Los Angeles, California, where Tom worked in the aerospace industry while Barbara raised their three children. Barbara had broad interests. She took evening classes towards a master's in education, crocheted and sewed for the family, painted in oils, tended her gardens, and constructed and sold crossword puzzles, one of which was purchased by and published in the New York Times Sunday edition. She was also an avid club tennis player. In 1993, with her children grown and gone, she and Tom moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, where they had both spent vacations since childhood. Barbara was very active in the Cloudcroft community. She served two 4-year elected terms as Cloudcroft Village Trustee (also as Mayor Pro Tem), became a certified EMT and volunteered in that capacity for the Fire Department for many years, co-founded and led (along with Tom and others) the non-profit New Mexico Rails-to-Trails Association, sang in the Cloudcroft Choir, and chaired councils at the local Catholic Church.

Barbara is remembered for her intelligence, her knowledge on many subjects, the number of books she read, her love and care for animals, and the way she used her competence to assist others. She was active her entire life, from being outdoors and on horseback in her early days on the ranch to daily walks of many miles on the hills around Cloudcroft. Barbara and Thomas celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2020. Barbara is survived by her husband Thomas H. Springer, her children Nina, Gregory, and Roxanne Springer, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be conducted in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, at a time and place to be determined in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Mission Catholic Church in Cloudcroft.

