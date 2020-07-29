Sister Barbara Zimmerer, CDP, entered eternal life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Lindsay, Texas to Herman and Rose (Kuhn) Zimmerer on March 17, 1929 into a large family along with her twin brother, Clarence. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1950. Sister Barbara was a teacher who enjoyed her classroom time and extra-curricular activities with her students.

Sister Barbara served in many capacities throughout her 45 years of educational ministry. She was an elementary and middle school teacher, and principal in various schools in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. In between her years of teaching she served the parishes in Westphalia, Cyclone and Schulenberg, Texas and her Congregation as a Pastoral Care Coordinator.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.

Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com