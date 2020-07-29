1/1
SISTER BARBARA ZIMMERER CDP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sister Barbara Zimmerer, CDP, entered eternal life on July 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Lindsay, Texas to Herman and Rose (Kuhn) Zimmerer on March 17, 1929 into a large family along with her twin brother, Clarence. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1950. Sister Barbara was a teacher who enjoyed her classroom time and extra-curricular activities with her students.

Sister Barbara served in many capacities throughout her 45 years of educational ministry. She was an elementary and middle school teacher, and principal in various schools in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma. In between her years of teaching she served the parishes in Westphalia, Cyclone and Schulenberg, Texas and her Congregation as a Pastoral Care Coordinator.

A rosary and prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Mass of Resurrection and burial will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020. All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207-4619.

Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Prayer Service
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved