05/25/1921 - 07/23/2019
Realizing his favorite Kipling poem, "When Earth's Last Picture is Painted," Barney joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully, of natural causes, surrounded by loving family at age 98.
Known best as Toilet Seat Art Museum Creator and Curator, Artist, Master Plumber, U.S. and World Traveler, Teacher, Volunteer Fireman, Illustrator, Eagle Scoutmaster, Pastor, Maintenance Engineer, dog lover, motorcyclist, Lee University and San Antonio College Alumni, Leaderman Pipefitter during WWII, Pilot in training, Sheet-metal worker, Football Hero, State Art Contest Winner, and Child of God.
Barney never met a stranger and loved unconditionally. Thank you friends in Alamo Heights, San Antonio and everywhere, Carye and Jason Bye, and Brookdale Hospice for many years of support and wonderful memories! Please visit Barney's legacy at The Toilet Seat Art Museum (special thanks to Amanda and Jason Boso), at The Truck Yard, The Colony, Texas. Barney is survived by daughters, Brenda Joyce Sellers and Julia Elaine Murders; 7 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Granddaughters; 3 Sister-in-laws; and extended family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Velma Louise; his daughter, Patricia Dianne; and numerous loved ones.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019