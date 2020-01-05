|
Our dearest husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Barry Edward Swartz, MD JD, 74, passed away in San Antonio on the evening of December 30th.
Born in Atlantic City, NJ, into a close-knit family, Barry attended Dickinson College and Temple University School of Medicine. In 1971, he began his five-year general surgery residency at Baylor in Houston, under Dr. Michael DeBakey. He met Carol Ann Smith during his residency, and they were married on graduation.
Barry rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, while serving as general surgeon and chief of hospital services. After his tour, he and Carol returned to Houston. In 1978, Barry was accepted into Baylor's Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery residency program.
On completion, Carol and Barry moved to San Antonio. Their son, Jeffrey Swartz, the apple of his daddy's eye, was born in 1985.
Barry was so proud of Jeff's accomplishments including becoming an Eagle Scout, graduating from Duke University and UT School of Law. They enjoyed camping with friends, annual world-wide father/son trips, and a shared passion for Duke Basketball.
In 1993, Barry attended St. Mary's University School of Law. He graduated early while maintaining his full-time medical practice. He passed the Bar in 1996 and consulted until this year. Barry was proud of his medical and legal careers. His colleagues and patients taught him about hope, humility, gratitude, and confidence.
Barry helped those in need via his surgical expertise, sense of humor, time, and treasure. He was a Boy Scout leader, traveled to the Philippines to care for children with cleft lips and palates, and traveled twice with Project Hope to aid in the aftermath of the Indonesian tsunami.
The family is grateful to friends, family, doctors, nurses, PCA's, and providers at Methodist Hospital for their care and dedication.
Barry leaves behind wife Carol Ann; son Jeffrey (Amanda); grandchildren Aurelia and Espen; niece Helene (Gary); grandnephew and nieces (Matthew, Sarah, Laura, Eve and Morgan); nephews Robert, Steve, Jimmy and Brad (Beth); sister-in-law Pam (James); and numerous cousins and friends.
Predeceased by parents, Marty and Pauline, and sister, Vicki.
Tributes may be made to UT Health San Antonio, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229, benefitting the scholarship Barry endowed: The Carol Ann Swartz President's Endowment for Nursing Excellence.
