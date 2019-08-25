|
October 12, 1953 - August 22, 2019
Barry Lynn Smith died Thursday morning, August 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, after a brief illness. He was 65.
Barry was born on October 12, 1953 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the second child born to James and Faye Smith, a young couple whose brood would soon welcome a third son.
The oil industry family on the ascent moved often, and Barry's childhood was spent in Oklahoma, Colorado, Louisiana and Texas, with deep ties to Houston and San Antonio.
He attended various schools and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Houston in 1971. After an early career as a professional musician, he earned a bachelor's degree in geology and advanced degrees in environmental management and petroleum engineering from the University of Texas at San Antonio and Texas A&M.
In his life, Barry was happiest as a rock 'n' roller, oil man, brother and father.
Blessed with a vivid imagination, high intellect, a zest for books and a flair for the dramatic, Barry was drawn to the theatrical arts and rock 'n' roll music. He was an accomplished musician and composer and played guitar, electric bass, piano and organ.
With high school friend John Harris, he formed his first band, the Satellites, and adopted the stage name, Jett Bass. The Satellites enjoyed a residency in New Orleans' French Quarter at the notorious Bourbon Street nightclub, The Sho-Bar. For a brief period, he played with Vince Vance & the Valiants.
In 1977, he joined the Krayolas, a teenage San Antonio rock 'n' roll band with brothers Hector and David Saldaña. Barry enjoyed his greatest fame as a musician with the band, making records and touring. He had a penchant for leather jackets and sunglasses. But it was his piercing blue eyes and wild showmanship that made him a true star, especially when he took the microphone on songs "Roadrunner," "Three Girls Flying in From Mexico City," "Gator Gator" and "Johnny ATO."
Barry had a deep love for his family and adored his mother and father. He worked around the world, following in his father's footsteps in the oil industry, but with his own outgoing sense of adventure. He admired and respected his brothers, Martin and Jeff, but mostly valued their companionship, counsel and hearty laughter.
His son, Matthew Virgil Smith, was the apple of his eye. They shared many of the same attributes, passions and personality traits. They supported each other and weathered personal storms together. The two had grown closer in recent days and enjoyed a last trip to South Padre Island in July. Barry was comforted to have Matthew at his side in his final hours.
Barry remained a dreamer and a restless soul to the end, equally comfortable camping out in Big Bend and the Great Smoky Mountains, motorcycling through the Painted Desert or traveling to exotic locales, as he was working on his next assignment for Bruington Engineering, honing his stage musicals about Captain Beefheart and Africa, landscaping the yard, refurbishing guitar amps or listening to Beach Boys' car songs really loud. He was larger than life, a loyal friend to all and a devoted member of Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Smith and Faye Dean Smith. He is survived by his son, Matthew Virgil Smith; brothers, Martin Smith and his wife Sandra Smith and Jeffery Smith and his partner April Pesillo, all of San Antonio. Also surviving Barry are: aunt, Joan Miller of Crockett, Texas, and aunt, Gloria Powell and her husband, Jim Powell of Cheneyville, Louisiana, and uncle, Glen Smith of Sulphur, Oklahoma.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
SERVICE
THURSDAY,
AUGUST 29, 2019
12:00 P.M.
CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH
16801 HUEBNER ROAD
Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
