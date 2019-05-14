|
January 26, 1926 - May 10, 2019
Baudelia "Bedelia" Elizalde Mitchell, 93, of Boerne, passed away on May 10, 2019. A visitation and rosary will be held on Tuesday, May 14 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Holt & Holt Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 15 at Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Boerne, with Reverend Norman Ermis as celebrant, with committal to follow at the Boerne Cemetery.
Baudelia Elizalde Mitchell was born on January 26, 1926 in Refugio, Texas to Pedro Elizalde and Adela Rodriguez Elizalde. She attended school in Refugio and met her husband, George C. Mitchell, while working in Corpus Christi drug store. They married on September 9, 1943 before George shipped out with the US Navy during World War II. After moving to Boerne, George and Baudelia opened Mitchell Cleaners, operating it until George's retirement in the early 1990s. They were prominent business and community leaders, recognized by many for their service. She lost her beloved George in September 2001 after 58 years together.
Baudelia worked for Boerne ISD at Curington Elementary for 12 years as a teacher's aide, mentoring students, and giving private Spanish lessons. She gave presentations on Texas History to students and the Boerne Public Library, and was awarded the "Tops in Texas Award" for her volunteer and civic service. An active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, she served on many committees and taught catechism. A woman of deep faith, she firmly believed in the power of prayer and the Holy Rosary.
As a ninth generation Texan, Baudelia urged her descendants to be mindful of being descendants of the original Spanish land grantees. She spent hours daily researching her genealogy and that of her husband, traveling across Texas and Mexico to her family's heritage. As the family matriarch, she will be greatly missed. She loved her faith, her family, her community, her heritage, and of course, her red lipstick!
Baudelia is survived by three children; Thomas P. Mitchell (Eva), J. David Mitchell, and Gabriella Mitchell Polito (Ralph); her daughter-in-law, Gloria Mitchell; her sister, Ida Elizalde Cabrera; her brother, Soloman Elizalde; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren; the children of her beloved brother, Richard; and several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
Baudelia was preceded in death by her husband, George; two children, Therese Mitchell Trevino and Rupert Vernon Mitchell; her brother, Richard Elizalde; and her parents.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all who have expressed their kind words toward Mrs. Mitchell and her family. This difficult time for us is made easier to bear by these expressions of sympathy and anecdotes of our Baudelia's love and support for those around her.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne.
To view the tribute video and share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
