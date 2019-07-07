|
|
May 20, 1925 - July 1, 2019
Baudelio C. Vera went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born on May 20, 1925 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Elia M. Vera, parents Calletano and Victoria Vera, sisters Gregoria Alvarez, Jacinta Banegas and Josefina Salazar and brother Leopaldo "Paul" C. Vera.
Baudelio is survived by his 11 loving children, Henry Vera, Ralph Vera (Sandra), Bernadino Vera, Baudelio Vera, Jr. (Margie), Cano Vera (Pam), Arnold Vera (Liz), Maria Guzman, Rosalinda Villegas (Mike), Linda Quesada, Margaret M. Vera and Gary Vera (Natalie); 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's (South San) Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at
First Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019