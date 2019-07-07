Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's (South San) Catholic Church
Baudelio C. Vera


1925 - 2019
Baudelio C. Vera Obituary
May 20, 1925 - July 1, 2019
Baudelio C. Vera went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2019, at the age of 94. He was born on May 20, 1925 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Elia M. Vera, parents Calletano and Victoria Vera, sisters Gregoria Alvarez, Jacinta Banegas and Josefina Salazar and brother Leopaldo "Paul" C. Vera.

Baudelio is survived by his 11 loving children, Henry Vera, Ralph Vera (Sandra), Bernadino Vera, Baudelio Vera, Jr. (Margie), Cano Vera (Pam), Arnold Vera (Liz), Maria Guzman, Rosalinda Villegas (Mike), Linda Quesada, Margaret M. Vera and Gary Vera (Natalie); 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's (South San) Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at
First Memorial Park.

www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
