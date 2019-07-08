|
|
May 20, 1925 - July 1, 2019
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, Rosary will be recited at 8:15 p.m. at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church. Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, 1918 Palo Alto Rd., San Antonio, TX 78211, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.mission parks.com.
Published in Express-News on July 8, 2019