Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's (South San) Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Baudelio Vera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baudelio C. Vera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Baudelio C. Vera Obituary
May 20, 1925 - July 1, 2019
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, Rosary will be recited at 8:15 p.m. at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church. Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, 1918 Palo Alto Rd., San Antonio, TX 78211, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Interment to follow at First Memorial Park.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.mission parks.com.
Published in Express-News on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now