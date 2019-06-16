Home

Beatric Resendez Chavez

Beatric Resendez Chavez Obituary
July 5, 1930 - June 7, 2019
Beatrice Resendez Chavez born July 5, 1930 went to be with Jesus on June 7, 2019, at the age of 88. Beatrice was the proud widow of a WWII veteran and took care of Rosalio until his death in 2008. She was our strength taking care of everyone at church, at school, at home, and the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Rosalio Chavez Jr., her mother Soila Solis, grandparents Ernest and Belle Flores Guzman, and sister Victoria Goodykoontz. Beatrice is survived by her sons John R. Chavez (Evangeline), Phillip R. Chavez (Roxann); sister Annabelle Gonzales; grandchildren Lauren, David, Christopher, Michael (Angie), Laura (Gary), Monica, and Paul (Jessica); great-grandchildren Joshua, Johnathon, Marcus, Zachary, Kira, Travis, Maya, and Aiden; and many wonderful nephews and nieces. Special thanks to caregiver Irma Zapata for her care and love and granddaughter Lauren who was her home companion and shadow.

Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

A funeral procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 for a 9:30 a.m. mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
