Beatrice "Beebe" Barba Rodriguez, 76 went to be with our Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born February 15, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Adam Barba and Beatriz Gonzales Beebe is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Alfonso O. Rodriguez, she met Alfonso at a church social when she was 12 and they married at age 17. Beebe often stated that she knew she would marry the love of her life the night she met Alfonso. Beebe enjoyed creating ceramic figurines and was an avid collector of all things Disney. Beebe loved spending time with her family whether it was in Las Vegas, at the beach or on her first cruise at age of 71. She is preceded in death by her father Adam Barba, her mother Beatriz Gonzales, and her sister Gracie Rodriguez. Beebe leaves behind her 3 children Shirley (Gilbert) Owen, Diana (Pablo) Gonzalez, Alfonso (Lupe) Rodriguez Jr., her sisters Eve Barba, Rachel Salazar, Phyliss Soto, and brother Adam "Gino" Barba. Beebe also leaves behind 14 Grand Children, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great grandchild. Visitation will be held at Roy Akers Funeral Home on Thursday February 20 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. On Friday February 21, 2020 the funeral procession will depart at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary with interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020