Bea' Yamaguchi born August 12, 1937 entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2020 at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Yamaguchi, Jr.; parents Ione and Garrett Easter. Bea is survived by daughters Susan Yamaguchi Larson (Scott), Lynn Yamaguchi; sons, Mark (Debra), Gary (Karen), John Yamaguchi, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Edmund Yamaguchi (Pat) and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mission Park Chapels South at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Bea Yamaguchi's memory to or a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2020