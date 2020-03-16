Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
BEATRICE E. YAMAGUCHI


1937 - 2020
BEATRICE E. YAMAGUCHI Obituary

Bea' Yamaguchi born August 12, 1937 entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2020 at the age of 82.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Fred Yamaguchi, Jr.; parents Ione and Garrett Easter. Bea is survived by daughters Susan Yamaguchi Larson (Scott), Lynn Yamaguchi; sons, Mark (Debra), Gary (Karen), John Yamaguchi, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Edmund Yamaguchi (Pat) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mission Park Chapels South at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Bea Yamaguchi's memory to or a .

Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2020
