Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Beatrice Klahn "Bea" Rangel

Beatrice Klahn "Bea" Rangel Obituary

Beatrice Klahn Rangel, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on February 20, 2020, at the age of 81, in Austin. "Bea" was born in San Antonio, Texas. She was a 1958 graduate of Fox Tech High School. She worked for Handy Andy for many years and was the first female deli manager for the chain. She also worked in school cafeterias for North East ISD. She loved to cook, bake and entertain for family and friends. She loved to golf with her late husband, grandchildren and many friends. She is survived by her son, Roland Rangel (Vicky); daughters, Ursula Bergman (Harold) and Clarissa Johnston (Gaylon); grandchildren, Edward Bergman (Haley), Alyssa Bergman, Araceli Colmenero and numerous loving nieces and nephews across San Antonio and the Hill Country. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Necomedes "Mickey" Rangel of 58 years; sister, Gloria Barrera; and great granddaughter, McKenzie Louise Bergman.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

SATURDAY,

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

1:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Internment will take place at a later date in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2020
