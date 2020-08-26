1/1
BEATRICE MACIAS CHAPA
Mrs. Beatrice "Bea" Chapa passed away after a brief illness on August 21, 2020. She was 86 years old.

She was born in San Antonio to the late Trinidad D. Macias Jr. and Elia Jimenez Macias. The youngest in her family, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Enriqueta Peña (Charlie); Dora Whitson; Emma Hobbs (Leonard) and brother Fred Macias (Betty).

Bea was married to Tony C. Chapa (1952 – 1979). They had five children: Anthony Chapa (Gloria Vasquez) of Washington, DC; Annette Elia Macias; Yvette Hester; Frederick Chapa (Joy Cutler) and Paul Chapa (Theresa Charles) all of San Antonio. Bea was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests giving a memorial gift to HNS Women's Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 407 N. Calaveras Street, San Antonio, TX.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a small visitation (2pm – 7pm) and a religions service (7pm – 8pm) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ortiz Funeral Home, 3114 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX. Burial on Friday, August 28, 2020, at San Fernando Cemetery, will be a private burial for immediate family only.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
AUG
27
Service
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
AUG
28
Burial
San Fernando Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
