February 22, 1941 - April 27, 2019

Beatrice "Bea" Marie Haack, age 78, beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away on April 27, 2019 in Plano, Texas. She was born on February 22, 1941 in Washington, D.C. Before she was nine years old, she lived in Washington, D.C., Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX and eventually spent the next sixty-eight years in the Bulverde/ San Antonio, TX area. She recently moved to Frisco, TX. Bea attended Thomas Edison High School and worked for Braniff airlines before becoming a full-time wife and mother.



On February 10, 1962 Beatrice married the love of her life, Ernest "Ernie" Valentine Haack. Together they raised three children; Ernest "Trey" Valentine, Carlton Jay and Karyn Leigh. Being a mother meant supporting her children in sports, horse shows, and FFA events. Her favorite being the FFA pig shows!



After raising her children, she turned her attention to her creative side to stay busy. She began making jewelry and through that hobby met some amazing friends that would become one of her strongest support systems. She also made stained glass and most recently began making beautiful wreaths who she shared with family and friends. She had an amazing artistic mind that truly shined through the last years of her life.



She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Ernest Valentine Haack II; her parents, Carlton and Ann Miller; her mother in law, Rosalie Haack; and her sister in law, Katherine Haack.



She is survived by her son, Ernest "Trey" Valentine Haack III and wife Gayle; grandson, Ernest "Quaid" Haack IV; grand daughters, Carly and Asher; son, Carlton Jay Haack and wife Sunee; granddaughter, Jennifer Everhart; grandson, Joey Blanton; daughter, Karyn Leigh Dobbins and husband Edward; grandson, Bradley; and granddaughter, Eighmy; and many loving friends.



Bea was a sweetheart, a social butterfly and a little bit sassy. But most of all she was a fighter.She always said, "God will never give you more than you can handle." She will be deeply missed by those who called her mom, Grammy and friend.



All are invited to celebrate her life at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bea to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary