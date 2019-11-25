|
|
Beatrice Martha Auderer, 99, of San Antonio, passed away on November 19 of simple natural causes.
Bea was born on March 12th, 1920 to Joseph Edward and Martha Klaboch in El Paso, Texas.
After graduating from Ysleta High School in Ysleta, Texas, she went on to the Texas State College for Women (now Texas Women's University) in Denton, Texas, where she earned a degree in Education.
She spent a career of 28 years as an elementary teacher, mostly teaching third grade, her favorite age group.
In 1946, she wed Sam Auderer, of Houston, Texas. Henry (Hank) Auderer was born in 1947. As an Army officer's wife, Bea was able to see the world, including Japan and Germany, and lived all over the States.
Bea loved to read, knit, watch soap operas, and her beloved Spurs team, of which she was a most avid fan.
She spent many years helping raise her two grandsons by driving across town to care for them while they were young. And you know they were taught well and clearly!
Bea was predeceased by her parents and her husband Sam. She is survived by her son, Henry, and her grandsons, Samuel and Nicholas Auderer.
Internment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 29th at 10AM.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 25, 2019