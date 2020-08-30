Beatrice Antoinette Preusser Mason of San Antonio passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at age 95. She was born on December 12, 1924, in San Antonio, to Robert and Hedwig (Sobieski) Preusser who preceded her in death. She had one brother and three sisters. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 59 years, James Taylor Mason, Sr.; her oldest son, James Taylor Mason, Jr.; her brother, Robert Preusser; and two of her three sisters, Lucille Epp and Estelle Gavlick.

Survivors include her sister, Winifred Henry; her son, Robert Mason and his wife Carmen; her daughter, Judith Flores and her husband, Tony; former daughter-in-law, Connie Fitzgerald; 8 grandchildren, Debi, Bill, Jimmy, Brian, Tom, Greg, Chris, Mandi; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family members and friends.

Beatrice Mason lived a life devoted to her family. That was her goal. She was a joyful person who dearly loved being with her family and friends. After living 15 years in a small house on the southside of San Antonio after her marriage, the family moved to the Dellcrest community in the early 1960's. She and her husband liked to take walks with friends around the new neighborhood, and she enjoyed sitting on her backyard patio in the evenings surrounded by her many hanging flower baskets and trees. She also enjoyed family gatherings with her sisters and their families at Thanksgiving, and seeing her grandkids and family at Christmas. She was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church for over 50 years and was a longtime assistant CYO coach of the women's youth softball and volleyball teams that were coached by her husband.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, on Wurzbach Road with Fr. Dennis Arechega as celebrant. A private interment for family members only will follow the services at Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Benedict's Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.