Beatrice T. Zuniga

Beatrice T. Zuniga Obituary
August 12, 1951 - March 15, 2019
Beatrice T. Zuniga went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019, at the age of 67. She was born on August 12, 1951 in San Antonio, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matilde and Jovita Zuniga.

Beatrice is survived by her loving brothers, Robert T. Zuniga and Luis T. Zuniga, and 2 nephews, Robert Anthony Zuniga and wife Loraine and Steven Aaron Zuniga and wife Jerilyn.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 for a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2019
