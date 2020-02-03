|
Beatrice "Bea" Z. Tijerina, formerly of Kenedy, TX was born on July 29,1944 in Three Rivers,TX to Seledonio Zepeda Sr. and Anita Ramirez Zepeda passed away surrounded by family on January 30, 2020 at the age of 75 at her residence in San Antonio.
Bea was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law: Josefina Perez, her son: Ruben A. Tijerina Jr., her brother: Seledonio "Shorty" Zepeda Jr.; and her sister: Esperanza "Hope" Zepeda Pinon. Survivors include her husband: Ruben P. Tijerina, Sr., her daughter: Missy (Tom) Messmer of Fort Mojave, AZ; sons: Robert A. (Suzette) Tijerina of San Antonio,TX and Randy A. Tijerina of San Antonio, TX; sisters and brothers: Connie (Ruben) Olivio of Alice, TX, Rose "Bambi" (Roger) Garza of Kingsville, TX and Sally Moncevais of Alice, TX, Felix "Boy" R. (Cookie) Zepeda of Alice, TX, Robert "Bobby" (Gloria) Zepeda of Kenedy, TX, Ralph (Ginny) Zepeda of Alice, TX, Rey (Karen) Zepeda of Alice, TX, Michael J. (Rhonda) Zepeda, of San Antonio, TX, Stephen
Zepeda of San Antonio, TX and William (Jennifer) Zepeda of San Antonio, TX; 9 grandchildren to include: Olivia I. Tijerina, Robert "Andres" Tijerina II, J.M. Pollard, Randi Pollard, and Cody Ferguson; one great granddaughter: Avery Pollard; brother-in-law: Rene (Betty) "Joe" Tijerina of Wichita Falls, TX and Sister-in-law: Irma (Richard) Longoria of San Antonio, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:30a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating.
Interment in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Robert A. Tijerina, Robert "Andres" Tijerina II, Randy A. Tijerina, Rolando "Rollie" Zepeda, Ralph Zepeda, Rey Zepeda, Stephen Zepeda, William Zepeda, and Michael Zepeda.