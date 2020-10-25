Becky Baker Baze, age 71 of Austin, died on October 17, 2020 after a courageous, 8-month battle with cancer.

Becky was born on January 7, 1949 in Pasadena, California to Mary Jane (Browning) and Forest Eugene Baker.

Becky grew up and married into a military family, traveling the world and living in exotic places like Okinawa and Thailand and stateside in Texas and Maryland. She was a fisherwoman, folk artist, craftsperson, and photographer. She always marveled at the wonder of life and loved all creatures great and small. She was a "giver" to all those she encountered, always reaching out to others, putting their needs ahead of hers. She was caring, forgiving, and understanding and the once in a lifetime love of her husband. Above all, Becky was a wife and mom, devoted to her family!

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Cynthia L. Baker, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jo Nelle (Brown) and Wallace R. Baze and brother-in-law, Tito Killian.

Becky is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Colonel Wallace (Wally) B. Baze, DVM, U.S. Army (Ret); daughter, Stacey Baze Sebring and husband Ryan; sons, Charlie Baze and Rear Admiral Michael Wayne Baze, U.S. Navy and wife Chandra; grandchildren whom she cherished, Emma and Alex Sebring; sisters, Cheryl Powell and Debbie Killian; nephews and nieces; Austin Brown, Cindy Powell, Jenny Powell, and Alex Powell; aunts, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.

Becky lived life to the fullest. When gathered among family and friends, all could count on her for her love and encouragement no matter what the occasion, always available to help, and always there to provide spirit and spontaneity to the event. In these disturbing times, she served as an example of how to love and treat each other. She loved deeply and will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Cathe Evins officiating. All CDC protocols will be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn. For those who wish, the service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/393262. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, after Becky's and Wally's ashes are combined. Memorial contributions may be made to:

Cattlemen for Cancer Research (CCR)

Donations can be mailed to Cattlemen for Cancer Research, 650 Cool Water Drive, Bastrop, Texas, 78602. For questions, email kccmr@mdanderson.org.

Hospice Austin

Donate online: https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved/donate/donation-form/ or contact Amanda Hintz at (512) 342-4769 or at ahintz@hospiceaustin.org.

You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.