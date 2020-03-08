|
Becky Brandon Bolling Osland died March 1, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, after a brief illness. She was 77 years old. Becky was a world-class conversationalist who could talk with absolutely anyone, calm the worried patient, brag on her family, and make an R-rated quip that would leave those around her blushing, laughing or both. The walls of her home bore evidence of a colorful life well-lived: school photos and family snapshots; a life-size drawing of a nude woman displayed over her bed for decades; and an autograph from Lyndon Johnson that she personally collected in the early 1970s. Because that was the thing with Becky. She had a way of running into people. And then she'd get to talking and walk away with a presidential souvenir, a new story to tell ... or a piece of their heart. Becky was born to Thomas Brandon and Trude Ann Duffy Brandon in Palacios, Texas, on Nov. 13, 1942. It was a Friday the 13th, a day she would consider lucky whenever it rolled around. Becky was the third oldest of four Brandon siblings who often helped their parents in the family's dry goods store in Palacios. From the beginning, older siblings Ann and Tommy enjoyed tormenting their little sister and forcing her to take the dreaded middle seat on family car trips. A natural-born caregiver, Becky was delighted when her baby brother Kenny was born, and she had a real live "baby doll" to tend to. A popular student and cheerleader at Palacios High School, she graduated with the Class of 1960. In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, David Bolling. The couple had three children (Randy, Ryan and Lia) before ending their marriage. They remained lifelong friends, collaborators and supporters of one another. As a single mother, Becky earned admission to UTHSC - San Antonio in her mid-30s, graduating with her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing in 1981.
In her dogged pursuit of her degree and devotion to her career as an R.N., Becky inspired many. She excelled as a nurse on staff at Lutheran General, Northeast Baptist and McKenna Memorial hospitals, comforting countless thousands of patients with her easy banter, dazzling smile and ready laugh. At work one day, she met a patient named Jim, whom she would marry in Las Vegas in 2000. For the next twenty years, they shared a life filled with love and laughs. She will always be his beloved "Tweetie." Becky retired from nursing following a brain aneurysm in 2005, allowing her to spend more time with Jim. She considered each day a gift from God following her miraculous recovery. Becky is survived by her adoring husband Jim Osland; children Randy Bolling of Edna, Ryan Bolling (Patrice) and grandchildren Peyton and Jack of Bentonville, AR., Lia Bolling and grandson Brandon of Austin; stepson Bradley Osland; siblings Ann Brandon Sturrock (John),Thomas Brandon (Georgene), and Ken Brandon; David R. Bolling, Jr. (Carroll); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends who miss her already. Memorial Services will be held April 4, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Palacios, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Becky Brandon Osland may be directed to the Palacios Volunteer Fire Department, First Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, or a .