July 25, 1955 - March 20, 2019
Becky Lee Thieleman O'Brien, age 63, passed away in San Antonio, TX on March 20, 2019. She was born in St Louis, MO, to William and Betty Thieleman on July 25, 1955. She graduated from MacArthur H.S. in San Antonio, TX where she was a champion athletic swimmer. Becky was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Tim; her children, Pat O'Brien (Susy), Trisha O'Brien, and Taylor O'Brien (Jennifer); and her brother, Court Thieleman; grandkids, Aubrianna and Victor Gonzales, and Lily Ella Mae O'Brien. In addition, she is survived by her brother in law, Jimmy O'Brien, his wife Carol and their daughters Jessi & Jamie, as well as nephew Charles O'Brien (Kay Kay), niece Amanda Jaffe (Justin); and 2 great nieces. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to any animal rescue foundation or the .
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Boerne. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019