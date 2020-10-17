Belinda P. Gil, age 65, passed on September 28, 2020. She was born in San Antonio TX on November 26, 1954. She enjoyed Cooking, Gardening, Music, and nurturing and loving her family and friends.

Belinda is survived by daughters Desiree Gil and Audrey Rost; son-in-law Joseph Rost; grandsons Juan "Manny " Senquiz, Isaac Senquiz, Ezequiel Rost, and Jackson Rost; granddaughters Sofia Senquiz and Adele Rost; siblings Anita, Mary, Teresa, Cynthia, Richard, Ralph, Felipe, Mark, and Daniel; and extended family and many friends. Belinda has reunited with her beloved husband John Gil, parents Manuel and Josefina Monreal, and brother Luis Monreal.

A mass is scheduled for October 21, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at St. Monica Catholic Church, located at 501 North St., Converse, TX 78109.