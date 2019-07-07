San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Ben Lamoine Smith


1926 - 2019
Ben Lamoine Smith Obituary
August 3, 1926 - June 16, 2019
Ben Lamoine Smith, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Baylor University and served in the United States Airforce. He enjoyed a career as a High School teacher. He was devoted to his faith and enjoyed reading and playing golf. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Smith; Ben is survived by his sister, Shirley Stone, (James); daughter, Libby Campany, (George): son, David Smith; daughter, Carrie Rodick, (Frank); He was a loving grandfather and great grandfather and uncle. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE
FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019
12:30 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

Pastor Randy Houston will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

