Home

POWERED BY

Services
HURLEY FUNERAL HOME
118 W. Oaklawn Road
Pleasanton, TX 78064
(830) 569-2535
For more information about
Ben Grizzard
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Rutledge Cemetery
Poteet, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Grizzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Truett Grizzard


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ben Truett Grizzard Obituary

Ben Truett Grizzard died at age 60 on December 17, 2019 in Austin Texas. He was born in Austin on May 18, 1959 and spent most of his adult life in Austin but also lived in several other places within Texas. He attended San Angelo State University and later worked as a computer technician and programmer at different agencies for the State of Texas. He was proceeded in death by his father, Hollis Q. Grizzard Sr. and his sister Sarah Ellen Grizzard. He is survived by his mother, Martha E. Byrom of Austin, brother Hollis Q. Grizzard Jr. and wife Marise McDermott of San Antonio, his brother Daniel Hawkins of Leander, and sister Ann Grizzard and partner Danney Ursery of Austin. He is also survived by his Step-Mother Susie Grizzard and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ben was a fan of the Texas Longhorns, enjoyed working with computers and, most importantly, a very caring and loving person; his family and friends will miss him greatly.

A graveside service will be conducted at the Rutledge Cemetery in Poteet on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm. If you would like to honor Ben's memory, In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to Hospice Austin's Christopher House. For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HURLEY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -