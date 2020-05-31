BENIGNO TRINIDAD GAYTAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BENIGNO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benigno "Tony" Gaytan, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020, San Antonio TX.Born in Laredo TX, Feb. 13, 1926, he is survived by his wife of 70 yrs, Francisca Carrillo Gaytan age 93, and children, Antonio Gaytan (Cynthia), Yolanda Rodriguez (Michael), Daniel Gaytan (Connie Reuschlein), José Gaytan (Mary), Agapito Gaytan (Jeanette), MaryAnn Gaytan Prieto (Alex), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grand children.He was predeceased by son, Charles Gaytan. Tony was a USA Navy WWII Service Connected Disabled Veteran, master automobile/diesel mechanic for Kelly AFB, Olds, Chrysler, Ford, Borden. Tony was beloved for his wit and storytelling.Viewing Sunday, May 31, 4-9pm, at Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora. Memorial service on Monday June 1, 10am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 314 Merida St.Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II on Cupples Road.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved