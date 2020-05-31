Benigno "Tony" Gaytan, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on May 23, 2020, San Antonio TX.Born in Laredo TX, Feb. 13, 1926, he is survived by his wife of 70 yrs, Francisca Carrillo Gaytan age 93, and children, Antonio Gaytan (Cynthia), Yolanda Rodriguez (Michael), Daniel Gaytan (Connie Reuschlein), José Gaytan (Mary), Agapito Gaytan (Jeanette), MaryAnn Gaytan Prieto (Alex), 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grand children.He was predeceased by son, Charles Gaytan. Tony was a USA Navy WWII Service Connected Disabled Veteran, master automobile/diesel mechanic for Kelly AFB, Olds, Chrysler, Ford, Borden. Tony was beloved for his wit and storytelling.Viewing Sunday, May 31, 4-9pm, at Southwest Funeral Home, 3946 S. Zarzamora. Memorial service on Monday June 1, 10am, at Immaculate Conception Church, 314 Merida St.Burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II on Cupples Road.