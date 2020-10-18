1/1
BENINO H. GONZALES
1925 - 2020
Benino H. Gonzales, passed peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 95.

He was born on February 13, 1925, in Fredericksburg, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents Maximo and Bernabe Gonzales; wife Hilaria G. Gonzales; children Carlos M. Gonzales, Rebecca F. Gonzales and Julian G. Gonzales. Eight children, three sisters, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive him. He worked at Kelly Air Force Base for 31 years retiring in November 1979. Benino loved fishing at his property in Rockport Texas with his family and friends making many beautiful memories. He was an avid fan of WWE wrestling where he involved his grandchildren to watch with him. He watched wrestling until the very end. He was a dog lover and showed it by the many dogs he owned over the years, Duchess, Rusty, Peewee, Chiquita and Bessie. He would spend days on end outside working and Bessie would be right by his side.

The Visitation is from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd. with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.

The Mass and Interment are private.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
