January 25, 1922 - May 12, 2019
Benita R. del Pozo, born on January 25, 1922, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Rodriguez- Camarillo and Ines Enriquez Rodriguez; husband, Rev. Desiderio del Pozo, Sr.; daughters, Mara del Pozo, and Debora del Pozo-Saenz (Oscar); son, Benjamin del Pozo, Sr.; sisters, Dorcas Rodriguez and Esther Yslas (Santos); brother, Armando Rodriguez; son-in-law, Alejandro Campos, Sr.; grandson, Benjamin del Pozo, Jr. She leaves behind her children, Aaron del Pozo (Carolyn), Leticia Campos, Mercedes Perez (Gus), Aida Padilla (Eduardo), Ines Dietrich (Larry), Desiderio del Pozo, Jr., Ephraim del Pozo (Sara), Miguel del Pozo, Dalia del Pozo Treviño (Chris); brothers, David Rodriguez (Irma Nora) and Oziel Rodriguez; sisters, Nohemi Rodriguez, Elfa Rodriguez, and Neri Smallin (Richard); 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grand children; 7 great-great- grandchildren and one on the way, and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at OXFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 9739 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX with the Funeral Service commencing at 2:00 P.M. Procession will depart following the Service for Interment at Wildflower Cemetery. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019