Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Benita del Pozo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
OXFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
9739 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
OXFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
9739 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benita del Pozo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benita R. del Pozo


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Benita R. del Pozo Obituary
January 25, 1922 - May 12, 2019
Benita R. del Pozo, born on January 25, 1922, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Rodriguez- Camarillo and Ines Enriquez Rodriguez; husband, Rev. Desiderio del Pozo, Sr.; daughters, Mara del Pozo, and Debora del Pozo-Saenz (Oscar); son, Benjamin del Pozo, Sr.; sisters, Dorcas Rodriguez and Esther Yslas (Santos); brother, Armando Rodriguez; son-in-law, Alejandro Campos, Sr.; grandson, Benjamin del Pozo, Jr. She leaves behind her children, Aaron del Pozo (Carolyn), Leticia Campos, Mercedes Perez (Gus), Aida Padilla (Eduardo), Ines Dietrich (Larry), Desiderio del Pozo, Jr., Ephraim del Pozo (Sara), Miguel del Pozo, Dalia del Pozo Treviño (Chris); brothers, David Rodriguez (Irma Nora) and Oziel Rodriguez; sisters, Nohemi Rodriguez, Elfa Rodriguez, and Neri Smallin (Richard); 21 grandchildren; 39 great-grand children; 7 great-great- grandchildren and one on the way, and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at OXFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 9739 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX with the Funeral Service commencing at 2:00 P.M. Procession will depart following the Service for Interment at Wildflower Cemetery. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now