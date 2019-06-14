|
July 15, 1949 - June 2, 2019
Our husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother in law and friend, Benito C. Ortega, age 69, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 with his family at his bedside. Benito was born in Devine, Texas, but was raised in San Antonio, Texas, by wonderful parents Benito A. Ortega and Eloisa C. Ortega.
Benito served in the USAF and was a 38-year veteran of AT&T.
He is Preceded in death by his parents Benito A. Ortega and Eloisa C. Ortega.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita G. Ortega, his daughter, Alyssa Ortega, his son Jason Ortega and daughter in law Mindy Ortega, his stepchildren, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and sisters in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.
ROSARY
SUNDAY, JUNE 16, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
1101 McCULLOUGH
MASS
MONDAY, JUNE 17, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LEO THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
4401 S. FLORES ST.
Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 14, 2019