August 14, 1940 - April 21, 2019
Benito Cabriales, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was a long-time resident of San Antonio, and lived in Floresville, TX for 24 years. During this time, he was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul organization. He was inducted as a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus. He also volunteered with the Canada Verde Volunteer Fire Department. Benito was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He loved all kinds of music and was never far from his radio, and was always ready to dance. He retired from Southwestern Bell after 32 years of service. After returning to San Antonio, he was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and for a short time again volunteered with St. Vincent de Paul. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alejos Cabriales, Florinda Longoria and Alfredo Longoria; son and daughter-in-law, Bartolo and Catrina Cabriales; brother, Renerio Longoria; sisters, Simona Santos and Ana Maria Longoria. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria; daughter, Suzanne Cabriales; son, Ben Cabriales (Melissa); sister, Angelita Toralva; brothers, Jose Uribe (Dolores), Alfred Longoria (Olga), Juan Longoria; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends, including the staff and patients at University West Dialysis. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park-South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019