Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
WestLawn United Methodist Church
122 S. San Manuel
Interment
Following Services
Mission North Burial Park
Benito G. Gomez


1931 - 2019
Benito G. Gomez Obituary
April 29, 1931 - August 4, 2019
Benito G. Gomez entered eternal rest on August 4, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in San Matias, Coahuila, Mexico to Aurelio Gomez Segovia and Luz Garcia Arriola on April 29, 1931. He now reunites with his parents; numerous siblings; wife, Hilda Romelia Gomez; and children, Joe Gomez and Bertha Aguinaga Gomez.

In his earlier years Benito enjoyed working on cars and taming horses. He was a dedicated CPS employee for 24 years, and was a loving and dedicated husband and father. He was definitely a cowboy at heart,always wearing his hat and boots.

Benito leaves behind his children: Benito Gomez, Gilbert Gomez(Celina), Louis Gomez(Aurora), Sandra Villarreal Gomez, Hilda Cortinez(Santos), Sergio Gomez, Leo Gomez(Jennifer); grandchildren: Jesse, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Amanda, Aliyah, Yvette Chelsea, Giovanni, Ashley, Kristopher, Andrew, Matthew, Anthony, Mariah; and great- grandchildren: Acelyn Iselle, Brooklyn, Jalen, Jordan.

The family will receive guests at the funeral home Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6pm-8pm with a 7pm Prayer Service. Service will continue Saturday, August 10, 2019 with a 9am Celebration of Life at WestLawn United Methodist Church, 122 S. San Manuel. Interment will follow in Mission North Burial Park. For online tributes visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
