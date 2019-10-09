|
Benito G. Martinez, Jr., was called home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019, at the blessed age of 92.
He was born February 20, 1927, in San Antonio, TX, to Benito Sr. and Ursula G. Martinez. He was employed at HEB for 33 years. He also worked for Martinez Grocery and Clark Café.
He enjoyed solcializing and a good game of golf. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Stella Hernandez, John Henry Cervantes, Reanne Olivarez, and Placido Hernandez. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 63 glorious years, Rosaura V. Martinez; children Johnny Martinez, Rosemarie Martinez; Reyes; siblings Rudolfo Martinez (Beatrice), Josephine Martinez, Mary Lou Fuentes (Steve), Ursula Juarez (Roland) and Jesse Martinez (Eva); Cecille Arredondo; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Service at Iglesia Bautista Sur Zarzamora, 9339 S. Zarzamora. Interment will follow at Arciniega Cemetery. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2019