Benjamin Franklin Pitman III was born on a frosty morning near Halloween during the early days of the Great Depression in 1930. He departed this world, Monday, February 10, 2020, just shy of 90 years old. Son of B.F. Pitman, Jr. and Bonnie Burr Gunstream Pitman, he was educated at the San Antonio Academy where, he graduated with the honor of Battalion Commander, graduating TMI in 3 years during which he was a letterman each year on its renowned rifle team, 4 years at Texas University where he was an SAE, after which he was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the USAF at 20 years old. He was then sent to Korea and served as an early warning air controller stationed on an island in the Yellow Sea off the West Coast and squarely on the 38thparallel. As an early achiever, he received his Texas Drivers License shortly after his 14th birthday and bought his 1st car, a 1932 Chevrolet (w/rumble seat) from paper route earnings. As a young pilot, he soloed on his 16th birthday, the minimum age requirement, and received his private pilot license on his 17th birthday, and subsequently his instrument rating. He logged many hours in a WWII surplus AT6, a huge radial engined trainer. He spent fifty years in the real estate markets successfully buying and selling ranches and properties of all types. He had a love of the land and spent much of his adult life on his ranches and farms. He loved hunting and the great outdoors. He taught his sister, his children and nieces and nephews the art of the hunt. He took a special interest in rescuing animals of all kinds and caring for them.He loved sharing stories about Texas History and was the family authority on genealogy.
He played the piano by ear…beautifully! He kept traditions alive, he and his sister spent every summer growing up in La Jolla, California and Pody continued that tradition every summer taking Jenevieve and Frank and their children to La Jolla for family vacations. As far as friendships go, in addition to his fraternity, SAE, he was a member of The Order of the Alamo, The San Antonio German Club, The San Antonio Country Club and The Argyle and had a host of very close and highly cherished friends.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, the love of his life, Lucinda Miller Pitman. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Lowry Mays. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Jenevieve Zoch (Frank), Jessica Suggs, Mike Pitman, Scott Pitman and Allison Hutt.Grandchildren Peter Pitman Zoch, Sidney Pearl Zoch, Jewel Zoch, Michael Suggs, Ian Pitman, Yates Pfeiffer and Isabel Hutt. He is also survived by four nieces and nephews, Kathy Johnson (Bill), Linda McCaul (Michael),Mark Mays (Patti) and Randall Mays.