|
|
January 18, 2019
Benjamin Franklin Street III (Jim Randolph-Radio name) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family January 18, 2019.
A Native of St. Louis Mo. Frank moved to Texas in 1968 and attended Elkin's Institute of Technology in Dallas Texas before starting his radio career at KPCR in Missouri and becoming the afternoon DJ for KBUC radio in San Antonio. He moved to Austin years later, and worked at country giant KVET radio for a few years before making his way back to San Antonio.
During his Disc Jockey day's he also worked for Equitable Life and Coached regional Basketball in San Antonio for many years.
In his almost 50 year radio career Frank (Jim Randolph) was on the air in many markets. Frank's sarcastic wit and sense Of humor will be missed by everyone who listened and knew him personally.
A memorial Service and Internment will be held at the Rockport Memorial Cemetery on Friday April 5th at 10:00 am For those who wish to attend.
Memorial donations in Frank's name can be made to the
American Parkinson's Disease Foundation San Antonio Chapter: 22211 IH 10 West San Antonio, Texas 78257
[email protected]
parkinson.org
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019