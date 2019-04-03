Home

Benjamin "Benny" Jodie

Benjamin "Benny" Jodie Obituary
June 14, 1928 - March 25, 2019

Ben Jodie of Akron, Ohio, entered into rest at the age of 90 on March 25, 2019. He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Saldana, his godson, Alex Sanchez, and twin brother, John Piscatelli (Lori). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Benny lived an extraordinary life, as a young man, he would as a Merchant Marine and was able to travel to such places as Norway, Switzerland, Germany, England , Brazil, Argentina, etc.. He often reflected on his travels and experiences. Later he encountered problems with his vision due to macular degeneration, however, he did not let it slow him down. He then moved to Oakland California where he began working with the Lighthouse for the Blind. In the 70's he moved to San Antonio, Texas where he continued to work for the Lighthouse for the Blind until he retired at the age of 78. He was a colorful character who adored his dogs, Cookie and Chico, and loved working in his yard. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the La Paz All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to of any Animal Rescue Group.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019
