December 29, 1929 - July 8, 2019
Benjamin P. Rakowitz passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 89. Benjamin was born in La Vernia, TX to Clements and Philomenia Rakowitz on December 29, 1929.
He dedicated forty two years of hard work to the historic Pearl Brewery before retiring. Benjamin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Mr. Rakowitz was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful wife Helen and his brother Alvin. He is survived by his only son Russell Rakowitz of San Antonio, TX, his stepdaughter Susan Burkhardt and his stepgrandchildren Scott, Randall and Stacey.
Services for Mr. Rakowitz will include a Visitation on Monday July 15, 2019 from 5-8pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Sunset Funeral home.
A Funeral Mass will celebrated at St. Helena's Catholic Church Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10 am with a burial to follow at St. Hedwig's Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 16, 2019