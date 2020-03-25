Home

BENJAMIN RAMIREZ OLIVARES


1931 - 2020
BENJAMIN RAMIREZ OLIVARES Obituary

Benjamin R. Olivares was born May 4th, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas and spent the last couple years of his life at Serving Faithfully Assisted Living Facility where his compassionate caregivers knew him by the name of Benji. O

n March 5th, 2020, he passed peacefully with his daughters by his bedside. He is survived by his children Theresa, Mary Helen, her husband Mike, Bertha, Veronica, Benjamin Jr., and Richard, his first wife and mother of his children, Antonia; his siblings, Josefina, David, Mary Lou, and Guillermo along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his second wife, Myung; his brothers, Ruben, Roberto, and Jorge, and his parents, Juanita and Daniel. In his earlier years of life, he served in the Army and was a corporal during the Korean War. Thereafter he worked at the former Kelly A.F.B. taking pride in his work as an electrician and happily retired after 36 years. He was memorably sent off with sincere wishes of his future happiness by those he worked with who revered him as a loyal and devoted coworker. He was an intelligent, strong-willed man who will be missed by those who held him close to their hearts.

We would like to extend thanks to Encompass Home Health Hospice and all staff who watched over him with care and compassion. Special thanks to the Extraordinary Ministers from Divine Providence Catholic Church and St. Brigid Catholic Church that brought Jesus home to my dad.

Due to the Declaration on March 16, 2020 by State, County and City Officials, funeral services will remain private for immediate family members only.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

A Memorial Service will be announced by family at a later time.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020
