May 17, 1959 - July 18, 2019
Benjamin Rosales passed away on July 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Benjamin, born May 17, 1959, was preceded in death by his father Jose A. Rosales; sister, Dr. Anna Marie Rosales- Lozano and step-father, Felix Salazar. He is survived by his mother Janie Rosales- Salazar; sister, Jackie Redwine; nieces, Hannah Redwine and Elena Lozano; nephews, Joshua Redwine and Estevan Lozano.
Ben graduated from Edison HS in 1977, studied Cinema at USC, and earned his Communications BA at Trinity University in 1984.
He taught at Christa McAuliffe MS and developed a national award-winning Journalism program. He retired from Highlands HS in 2015 where his Journalism program won numerous awards.
His legacy is the numerous lives impacted by his passion for teaching students to look at life through the lens of world events.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
Published in Express-News on July 25, 2019