10/17/1921 - 07/26/2019
Benjamin (Ben) Thomas Phillips, Jr. was born October 17, 1921 in Rusk County, Texas and died July 26, 2019. He grew up near Sundown, Texas and studied engineering at Texas Tech University. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1942 and flew TBF Avenger torpedo bombers in the South Pacific throughout the war. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for successful missions in the Raid on Rabaul. He was promoted to the rank of Captain by the end of the war. He and his beloved wife Wanda were married in 1947. Ben had a long career as a mine engineer and retired from Vulcan Materials in 1991. He loved God and country, his family, the Marine Corps, and mine engineering. He also enjoyed fly fishing in Colorado, spending time with his Britany Spaniel, Sara, and being with his beloved family. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Alpha Phillips, his brother, Jack Phillips, and his sister, Johan Ripley. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Wanda Phillips of
Boerne; three children, Karen Phillips and husband, Mike Capps of Austin; Cyndi Phillips Hensley and husband Hal of San Antonio; Hayden Phillips and wife Bev of San Antonio; grandson Brice Kindred and wife Caitlin and great grandson Sam Kindred of Austin.
Memorial services will be at Boerne Church of Christ August 1, at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will held at a later date at Ft. Sam Houston with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Admiral Nimitz Foundation, which helps fund his favorite museum, The National Museum of the Pacific War, or a . He was a charter member of the museum.
