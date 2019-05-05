|
|
August 10th, 1929 - April 23rd, 2019
Benjamin Wolk Sangalli passed away on April 23rd, 2019.
Mr. Sangalli was born in Texarkana, Arkansas to Benjamin and Mary Sangalli. He served twelve years in Special Operations for the United States Air Force with achievements of several honors. He fulfilled a legacy in the Civil Service at Fort Sam Houston until he retired, and remained a God fearing man who loved his family unconditionally. Mr. Sangalli is survived by his wife Marcelle Sangalli, son Benjamin Sangalli, daughter Yvonne Burnitt, numerous grand children, great-grand children, his sister Sister Madonna Sangalli and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Joseph Charles Sangalli, sister Catherine Costantino and brother Alfred Sangalli.
Visitation begins at 8:30 A.M. followed by Rosary at 9:00 A.M. and funeral Mass at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at the Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent, 603 S.W. 24th Street. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to McCullough Hall Nursing Center, 603 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019